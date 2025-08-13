Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,187,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

