Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of New York Times worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,987,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,056 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in New York Times by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,288,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in New York Times by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,018,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,716,000 after purchasing an additional 481,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in New York Times by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,954,000 after purchasing an additional 145,997 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,651,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,974,000 after purchasing an additional 268,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $58.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $62.24.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.22 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,826.42. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $142,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $950,595.41. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $479,728. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on New York Times and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

