Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,384 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Rogers worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.46. Rogers Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $114.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.75 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. Analysts expect that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

