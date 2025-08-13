Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Sells 45,520 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 45,520 shares during the period. Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,052,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,198,607,000 after purchasing an additional 150,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,778,553,000 after acquiring an additional 605,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,733,481 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $539,563,000 after acquiring an additional 504,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,257,281 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $476,540,000 after acquiring an additional 360,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of EA opened at $177.91 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.41 and a 200 day moving average of $144.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $159,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,508.43. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $388,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,725.08. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,729 shares of company stock worth $4,677,124. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

