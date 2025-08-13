Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.3% of Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51. The company has a market cap of $827.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

