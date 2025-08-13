Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Buys New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Generac by 42.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Generac by 16.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Generac Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:GNRC opened at $198.58 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.