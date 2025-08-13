Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,958 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,386,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of IBM opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $189.21 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.39. The firm has a market cap of $217.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

