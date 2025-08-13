Trajan Wealth LLC Takes $199,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Trajan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 75,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.52.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.67 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.25%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.