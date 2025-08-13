Trajan Wealth LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Trajan Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 38,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of DOX stock opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.76. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $95.41.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOX

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.