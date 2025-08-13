Trajan Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515.84. This represents a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 3.6%

NYSE MC opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $365.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.36%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

