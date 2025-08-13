Top Retail Stocks To Consider – August 10th

Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Micron Technology, UnitedHealth Group, and Uber Technologies are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to consumers through physical stores, online platforms, or both. Investors buy retail stocks to gain exposure to consumer spending trends, brand strength, and market share dynamics in sectors like apparel, electronics, groceries, and specialty goods. Retail stock performance often reflects changes in consumer confidence, seasonal demand, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.61. The stock had a trading volume of 90,979,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,568,456. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.45. Tesla has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $9.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.35. The stock had a trading volume of 113,661,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,719,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.14. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $522.04. 15,514,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,829,278. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.69. 32,911,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,624,592. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.89. 28,916,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,298,196. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $129.85.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.74. 10,146,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,404,546. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.04. The firm has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE UBER traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,183,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,471,660. The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $97.71.

