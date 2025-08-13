Top Music Stocks To Watch Today – August 10th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Spotify Technology are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is creating, distributing or monetizing music—such as record labels, streaming platforms, concert promoters and instrument manufacturers. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the revenue and growth potential generated by music sales, streaming subscriptions, live events and related services. As with any equity, their value fluctuates according to industry trends, consumer preferences and broader market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $9.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.35. The company had a trading volume of 113,661,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,719,256. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.69. The company had a trading volume of 32,911,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,624,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.65 and its 200-day moving average is $208.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE SPOT traded up $19.64 on Friday, reaching $706.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $702.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.93. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $319.07 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The company has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Recommended Stories