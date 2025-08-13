Top Mining Stocks To Follow Now – August 10th

MP Materials, ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, Caterpillar, Motorola Solutions, Newmont, and Transdigm Group are the seven Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks represent shares of companies engaged in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral resources such as gold, silver, copper and other metals. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to commodity price movements but also assume risks tied to volatile resource prices, operational costs, geopolitical factors and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.32. 24,348,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,364,272. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $871.70. 1,901,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,573. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $982.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $943.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.44. 3,326,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,150. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $425.90 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,965,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,406. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $441.15. The stock has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of MSI traded up $9.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,888. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,068,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,932,138. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of TDG traded down $36.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,392.54. The company had a trading volume of 433,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,686. Transdigm Group has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,507.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,411.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

