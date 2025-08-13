Top Grocery Stocks Worth Watching – August 10th

Uber Technologies, Costco Wholesale, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are equity shares of companies whose primary business is the retail or wholesale distribution of food and everyday household supplies. They include supermarket chains, specialty food retailers, warehouse clubs and related distribution or delivery services. Investors often view grocery stocks as relatively stable, because demand for groceries remains steady even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $89.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,183,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,471,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $980.98. 2,188,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,175. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $837.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $977.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $985.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $425.90 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81.

