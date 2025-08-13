Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,805 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $835.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $556.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $539.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.