Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $33.24 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 587,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,544 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 1.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $33,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

