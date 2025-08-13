Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 183,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $155.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.54. The company has a market cap of $363.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

