The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $133.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.93.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.