The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TJX Companies Stock Performance
TJX opened at $133.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.93.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
