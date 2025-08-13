The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,586,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,107,000 after acquiring an additional 743,906 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 229.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,653,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,082 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $179.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,251.54. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. This represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,016 shares of company stock valued at $29,341,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.35.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

