TFPM Q3 EPS Estimate Increased by National Bank Financial

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

TFPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $26.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of -0.20. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.76 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 53.11%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,258.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

