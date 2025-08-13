Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 115.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,386 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1,000.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,287,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,728 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 5.0%

TXN opened at $192.97 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.