TerraClassicUSD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $80.00 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $80.00 million and approximately $18.69 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00020779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001099 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 6,093,909,166 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is www.terra-classic.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

