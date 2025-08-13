Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 2252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Telix Pharmaceuticals

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

Further Reading

