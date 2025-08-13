Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,173,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608,259 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.36% of Synchrony Financial worth $273,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,635. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. BTIG Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cfra Research raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 3.9%

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.