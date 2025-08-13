Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance
Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. The company has a market cap of $378.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $45.89.
Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.22 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 26.34%.
Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.
