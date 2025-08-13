Strattec Security (STRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Strattec Security to post earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $143.51 million for the quarter.

Strattec Security Stock Up 6.8%

Strattec Security stock opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $82.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Strattec Security by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Strattec Security by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

