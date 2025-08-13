Stone House Investment Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 96 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.60.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $719.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.49. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $720.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $567.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.37.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total value of $6,917,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 188,046 shares in the company, valued at $130,078,940.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $3,153,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,507,156.57. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,836 shares of company stock worth $19,967,906. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

