Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in SEA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in SEA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SEA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in SEA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

SEA Price Performance

SEA stock opened at $173.56 on Wednesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $178.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.23 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

