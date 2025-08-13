Stone House Investment Management LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $84.83.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.
Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.