Stone House Investment Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,823,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,179,000 after purchasing an additional 87,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,566,000 after purchasing an additional 42,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 567,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 551,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

