Stone House Investment Management LLC Invests $41,000 in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cintas by 646.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Down 0.3%

CTAS stock opened at $223.31 on Wednesday. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.71.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

