Stifel Canada Has Strong Forecast for WSP Global Q3 Earnings

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WSP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on WSP Global from C$292.00 to C$297.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. ATB Capital upped their target price on WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$298.00 to C$307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$304.69.

Shares of WSP opened at C$282.98 on Monday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$209.00 and a 12-month high of C$289.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$279.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$261.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The stock has a market cap of C$36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$281.34, for a total transaction of C$1,889,184.67. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

