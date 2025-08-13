SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Increased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,899 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $57,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 440.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,503 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 271,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,749,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,450,000 after purchasing an additional 81,402 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

