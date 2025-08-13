SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,909,000 after buying an additional 136,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,970,000 after buying an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,957,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $308.27 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $225.12 and a one year high of $317.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.58 and its 200-day moving average is $293.24. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

