SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lowered by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,909,000 after buying an additional 136,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,970,000 after buying an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,957,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $308.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.58 and its 200-day moving average is $293.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $225.12 and a 12-month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.