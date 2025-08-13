S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Triglav Skladi D.O.O.

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $559.28 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $566.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $527.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

