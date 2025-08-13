S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 3.3% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $41,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $559.28 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $566.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $527.21 and a 200-day moving average of $511.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

