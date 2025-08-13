SouthState Corp Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4,477.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,108,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,071,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.27.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $364.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $323.73 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.