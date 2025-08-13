SouthState Corp Has $116,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1,276.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 3.4%

TMO stock opened at $477.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $429.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total value of $4,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $52,037,916.68. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,792. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

