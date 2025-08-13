Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.340-0.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.2 million-$188.2 million.
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
