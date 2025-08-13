SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $1,028,068.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,263,431.10. This represents a 7.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.53, for a total value of $1,050,669.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,033,638.12. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,783 shares of company stock worth $13,921,517. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITM opened at $216.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.53. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 2.20. SiTime Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $268.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

