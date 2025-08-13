Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,441,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,645 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $405,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel C. Smith bought 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $60,211.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,961.42. This represents a 1.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,102.90. The trade was a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of SPG opened at $169.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $179.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.64.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

