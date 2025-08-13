SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Purchases 3,187 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 123.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.8% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Sentinus LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $10,052,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of QQQ opened at $580.05 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $580.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.86.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
