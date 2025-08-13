SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Has $230,000 Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co reduced its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Williams Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,133,000 after buying an additional 30,959 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 756,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after buying an additional 55,538 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in Williams Companies by 61.5% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,017,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after buying an additional 387,373 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $507,875 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

