Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
