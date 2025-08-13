S Bank Fund Management Ltd Takes $7.77 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.5% of S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $639.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $769.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $797.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $605.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.