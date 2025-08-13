S Bank Fund Management Ltd Takes $2.82 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in CocaCola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $304.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

