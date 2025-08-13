S Bank Fund Management Ltd Takes $1.91 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,622 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,900,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in AECOM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,305,000 after acquiring an additional 691,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AECOM by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 580,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after acquiring an additional 170,235 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,957,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.54. AECOM has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $121.73.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

