S Bank Fund Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,000. Danaher makes up approximately 1.2% of S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 230,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,614,000 after acquiring an additional 194,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,934,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,477,000 after acquiring an additional 992,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Danaher by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,460,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,812,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after acquiring an additional 370,111 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $205.79 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.95 and a 200-day moving average of $200.34. The firm has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

