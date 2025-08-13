S Bank Fund Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,000. Equinix accounts for 1.4% of S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $787.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $816.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $846.16. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $959.86.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

